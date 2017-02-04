× 4 accused of vandalizing their Missouri high school

NIXA, Mo. (AP) – Four people are accused of burglarizing and vandalizing their southwestern Missouri high school.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Christian County prosecutors have charged the suspects, two of them age 19, two of them 17, with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft and institutional vandalism.

Authorities allege that three of the defendants climbed onto Nixa High School’s roof early on Nov. 5, entered through a hatch and opened a door for the fourth defendant.

Investigators say the suspects broke open a copying machine’s toner cartridge, spewing the floor and tables with black powder. The four also allegedly emptied two fire extinguishers and allowed milk to spoil by leaving a cooler door open.

The burglary count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.