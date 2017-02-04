4 families lose everything in apartment building fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A devastating fire in East St. Louis destroys a multi-unit apartment building.

Several families lost everything they owned.

There`s not much left of a multi-unit apartment building on Gray Boulevard in East St Louis. Smoke billowed out of what was left of the structure for hours. It`s not clear how many people were living there, but the American Red Cross is helping four families who lost everything. One of those families told us they are only able to run out of their apartment with the clothes on their back. They have no idea how the fire started.

Smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters tackled the blaze from several different angles. One firefighters suffered smoke inhalation as it wasn`t easy to avoid the smoke pouring from the complex at times.

The fire chief says he`ll turn the investigation over to the state fire marshall to determine how this fire started.