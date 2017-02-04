United 4 Children hosts 11th annual fundraising gala

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – United 4 Children is a local program that works to make kids a priority, in particular, disadvantaged children in the region. By providing educational experiences, informational services to educators and caretakers and one-on-one behavioral sessions, they are striving to provide disadvantaged children with equal opportunities to succeed in life.

On Thursday, April 6, United 4 Children will host their 11th Annual Fundraising Gala with a Kentucky Derby twist. Through vintage Kentucky Derby races, class derby hat contests and horse racing bets and raffles, the program is looking to raise money to continue their services and provide safe, positive environments for children in need.

Development Officer and Event Director of United 4 Children Deanna Finch joins us for more on the “Lighting the Way…At the Races” Fundraising Gala.

For more information, visit www.united4children.org.

“Lighting the Way…At the Races” 11th Annual Fundraising Gala

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Individual Tickets $125