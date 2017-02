× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 3, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 3, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games:

(girls) Kirkwood vs Rock Bridge, Chaminade vs CBC, (girls) Principia vs Visitation, (girls) Howell vs St. Joe's,

Edwardsville at East St. Louis, Miller Career vs Soldan. Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Earl Austin Jr, Sports editor of the St. Louis American also discussed Webster Groves basketball star Courtney Ramey announcing today that he will play his college basketball for coach Rick Pitino and Louisville.

Segment Two looked back at National Signing Day, this past Wednesday, February 1st. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan talked about the top local football recruits and the colleges they chose to continue their academic and athletic careers.