Arts Pop: Big laughs, big stars in musical “Something Rotten!”

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Looking for big laughs? Then head to the Fox Theater starting Tuesday for “Something Rotten!,” the hit Broadway musical that received ten 2015 Tony Award nominations. The cast features Tony-nominee Adam Pascal, “Roger” from the original cast of “RENT”, and Tony-nominee Rob McClure, who has also starred in several hit shows at the Muny.

McClure and actor Josh Grisetti star as Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play while the “rock star” William Shakespeare (Adam Pascal) keeps getting all the hits.

“Something Rotten!” opens Tuesday, February 7, 2017, and runs through February 19. Tickets start at $25. For more on the show, read Judith Newmark’s full article in Sunday’s A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.