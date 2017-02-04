Friends of Kids with Cancer discusses upcoming fundraising opportunities

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Twenty-Five years ago, a few parents of children with cancer decided they wanted more for their kids than simply medical treatment. This was the start of Friends of Kids with Cancer. Today, the program has grown and offers children with cancer and their families emotional, recreational and educational opportunities through camps, school help, sporting events and much more.

President of the Board of Directors Tom Lynch, along with the Summerlot Family, joins us this morning to discuss Friends of Kids with Cancer and their upcoming events such as the “Walk with a Friend” 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk.

For more information, visit www.friendsofkids.org.

17th Annual Walk with a Friend 5K & 1-Mile Walk

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Run Starts at 9 a.m.

635 Maryville Centre

St. Louis, MO