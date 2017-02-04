× Illinois governor to push similar budget message

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says his annual budget message this month will be similar to one he delivered last year, asking legislators to work with him on crafting a balanced spending plan or allowing him to make cuts of his own.

That’s what Rauner told The Chicago Tribune as part of a series of meetings with Illinois newspaper editorial boards this week. Rauner also re-emphasized his demand for “structural change” through budget negotiations.

The Rockford Register Star reports Rauner sounded optimistic in a meeting with its board, citing recent bipartisan Senate negotiations over a budget compromise.

House Democrats say Rauner’s proposals should be considered separately from budget talks, and rejected his two budget options last year. The state has not had a full budget in nearly two years.