Kurt Warner voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner warms up before playing in a charity flag football game at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on July 23, 2016. Warner and about 40 other members of the old St. Louis Rams Super Bowl team, are playing what is being callled the last football game in the old Edward Jones Dome to benefit the Issac Bruce Foundation. Bruce says the Rams players and fans never got to say goodby after it was announced the team is moving to Los Angeles last January . Photo by Bill Greenblatt
HOUSTON, TX (KTVI)- Kurt Warner, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Warner will become the fourth member of the Greatest Show on Turf in the Hall of Fame, joining running back Marshall Faulk, defensive back Aeneas Williams, and left tackle Orlando Pace.
Warner and his wife, Brenda, are also well known for their charitable efforts in and around the St. Louis area, which continue long after his playing days in the Dome.
This was Warner’s third year as a finalist. The two-time NFL regular season MVP and MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August.