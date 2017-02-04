× Kurt Warner voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

HOUSTON, TX (KTVI)- Kurt Warner, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Warner will become the fourth member of the Greatest Show on Turf in the Hall of Fame, joining running back Marshall Faulk, defensive back Aeneas Williams, and left tackle Orlando Pace.

Warner and his wife, Brenda, are also well known for their charitable efforts in and around the St. Louis area, which continue long after his playing days in the Dome.

This was Warner’s third year as a finalist. The two-time NFL regular season MVP and MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August.