× More than 800 gymnasts to compete at Southern Illinois meet

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Hundreds of gymnasts are competing at a gymnastics meet this weekend that’s expected to bring some 2,500 people to Southern Illinois.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2l58l5p ) the 20th annual Gateway Challenge Gymnastics Meet is being held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

The event started Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday. It’s hosted by World Class Gymnastics, a Belleville-based club.

The club says the Gateway Challenge is the only sanctioned gymnastics meet of its kind in Southern Illinois. More than 800 gymnasts will compete.

Patrick Hulliung is the club’s owner. He says it’s a “one-of-a-kind event” that will showcase “some of the best young gymnastic talent from across the country.”