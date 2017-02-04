Protesters ‘March to the Arch’ to oppose Trump immigration order

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Several hundred protesters are gathering in downtown St. Louis Saturday afternoon to “March to the Arch.” CAIR Missouri organized the protest as a, “response to the Trump Administration’s announced Muslim ban.”

Protesters have gathered in front of the federal court house in downtown St. Louis at 1:00pm. They are holding a rally and then marching several blocks to the Gateway Arch.

CAIR St.Louis is an organization whose mission is to, “enhance understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.”

This is the third consecutive Saturday since President Trump’s inauguration in St. Louis that protesters have held peaceful rallies. A protest against the President’s travel ban was held last Saturday at Lambert Airport. The Woman’s March on January 21st, in downtown St. Louis, drew over 10,000 people.