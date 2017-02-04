× Saint Louis cruises 78-59 past North Carolina A&T

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Mike Crawford scored 19 points as Saint Louis cruised to a 78-59 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday night.

Crawford was 8 of 12 from the floor for the Billikens (8-15, 7-7 MEAC) who have won three of their last five. Davell Roby added 18 points and six assists and Reggie Agbeko had 14 points and nine rebounds. The team averaged 53 percent (29 of 55) shooting from the floor, including 42 percent (10 of 24) from long-range.

The Billikens led by 10, 41-31, at the break and North Carolina A&T cut it to three, 45-42, with 13:56 left in the second half. Two Roby 3-pointers and a dunk by Ageko took the Billikens back into double digits at 60-50 with 8:25 left.

North Carolina A&T has lost 21-straight games following its 67-50 win over Greensboro College in the opener.

James Whitaker scored 13 points to lead the Aggies (1-22, 0-16).