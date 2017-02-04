Sources say searchers looking for missing Monica Sykes discover body in Kinloch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINLOCH, MO (KTVI) – Sources say searchers discovered a body in Kinloch, MO, Saturday. Police and the nationally known search and rescue group Texas Equisearch were out looking for Monica Sykes, 25, who has been missing from her Berkeley home since the morning of October 28, 2016, when she was last seen getting into a white car with an unnamed person.

There is no word on if the body that was discovered is that of Sykes. The Kinloch and Berkeley Police Departments along with a St. Louis city crime scene unit are on the scene that has a lot of police activity going on. There has been no official statement or confirmation of a body being found.

Sykes’ family has been holding on to hope, but when FOX 2 spoke to Monica's mother, Regina Sykes, on Friday, she said the situation is so heartbreaking that she can't participate in the searches.