× Billikens Beat North Carolina A&T, 78-59

The Saint Louis Billikens mens basketball team is finally on a roll. Their 78-59 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday night is their third victory in their last four games. The last win raises the Billikens season record to 8-15. In the Saturday night win at Scottrade Center, the Bills were paced by 19 points from Mike Crawford, 18 points from Davell Roby and 14 points from Reggie Agbeko.