ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – It’s not a Super Bowl Sunday without the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

The clydesdales made a “blink and you’ll miss it” appearance in Budweiser’s Super Bowl LI ad about founder Adolphus Busch’s migration to America.

The beer company decided to give the clydesdales a special presence on social media, with a live feed of Rascal, Chief, and McGee hanging out in their barn at the Anheuser-Busch brewery.