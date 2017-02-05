× Crosby & Penguins Knock off Blues, 4-1

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored two goals and added an assist to power his team past the Blues 4-1 on Saturday night at Scottrade Center. Crosby opened the scoring in the first period and closed the scoring with an empty net goal late in the third period. Hard to believe these were the first two goals at Scottrade Center during Crosby’s illustrious career. Patrik Berglund scored the lone goal for the Blues, cutting the Penguins lead to 3-1 at the time. The loss was costly for the Blues, Robby Fabbri suffered a leg injury in the first period and did not return to the game. The Blues find themselves two points out of a playoff spot in the NHL’s Western conference.