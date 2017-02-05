Fire guts storage building in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI) - A Metro East firefighter had to be treated for injuries Sunday sustained at a fire in Cahokia Illinois.
The fire broke out just before 4 pm on Calvin Boulevard. The chief with the Camp Jackson Fire Department says he believes the incident was a brush fire that started in an outbuilding or storage unit across from an abandoned school building.
The ambulance treated a firefighter for exertion, but he went back to working the scene.
The chief says an investigation will determine if the fire is suspicious.
38.550038 -90.138752