ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce talks to FOX 2 about Kurt Warner's election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a semifinalist two years ago and a finalist this year.
Isaac Bruce opens up about Kurt Warner’s Hall of Fame election
-
Kurt Warner voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
Kurt Warner’s pastor says Hall of Fame election gives fans hope
-
You Paid For It-Hall of Fame
-
Madigan support a question as Illinois Legislature is sworn in
-
Second St. Louis redo election reverses outcome of city race
-
-
FOX 2’s Betsey Bruce retiring after 46 years of covering St. Louis news
-
Fundraiser Saturday night to aid chess education
-
Anti-Trump protesters gather in cities across the nation
-
Missouri woman sentenced in 2013 death of husband
-
Restaurant owner faces internet backlash over sign aimed at Trump voters
-
-
Missouri woman pleads guilty in death of her husband
-
Voter turnout in Missouri falls short of high expectations
-
Rauner to urge bipartisan deal on Illinois’ budget crisis