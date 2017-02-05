Missouri steamboat backers say safety will be addressed

KIMMSWICK, Mo. (AP) _ Delta Queen steamboat supporters are assuring the head of the Coast Guard that any safety concerns about the vessel will be addressed before taking to the water.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2l1m0gO ) reports that before the boat can carry passengers, it must be exempt from the federal Safety of Life at Sea Act, which prohibits overnight excursions on wooden vessels.

Coast Guard Adm. Paul Zukunft cites safety concerns like the boat’s more than 90-year-old boilers being exposed to bare wood. He also says it’s a concern that there’s only one exit off the boat, and little done to get the boat up to date.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, one of two lawmakers who introduced a bill last month to restore the exemption, says Zukunft’s concerns are addressed in the bill.