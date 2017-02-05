Missouri trial set for woman in millionaire dad’s death

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) _ A suburban Kansas City attorney is going on trial for murder in the 2010 deaths of her millionaire father and his girlfriend.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2kEsKjP ) reports that jury selection is expected to begin Monday in southern Missouri’s Laclede County in the trial of 48-year-old Susan Van Note of Lee’s Summit.

Van Note is accused of a late-night October 2010 attack on 67-year-old William Van Note and 59-year-old Sharon Dickson at the couple’s Lake of the Ozarks house.

Prosecutors say Susan Van Note forged her father’s signature to a document to have his hospital ventilator shut off four days after the attack. Authorities also allege Susan Van Note wanted her father’s millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to get the bulk of his estate.