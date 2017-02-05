× Mizzou Ends 13 Game Skid, Beats Arkansas, 83-78

The Missouri Tigers 13 game losing streak is over! Mizzou ended that ugly skid with a hard earned 83-78 win over Mike Anderson’s Arkansas Razorbacks. CBC grad Jordan Barnett lead Missouri in scoring with 17 points. K,J, Walton pumped in 16 points, while Kevin Puryear chipped in 15. Pacific alum Cullen VanLeer scored 12 points in the Tigers attack. The win gives the Tigers their first SEC win of the season (1-9) and it improves their overall record to 6-16. Tigers coach Kim Anderson hugged his players and coaches after the victory.