Pedestrians struck intentionally in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis county police are investigating a traffic accident in North St. Louis County that injured 2 pedestrians. Police say both pedestrians were hit intentionally by a vehicle at Shepley Drive and Balmoral.

The accident occurred at 7:50 pm Sunday evening.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle or of the occupant.

An investigation is ongoing.