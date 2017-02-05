Police kill man after he emerged from standoff with weapon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man after a standoff that lasted nearly four hours when they say he emerged from the home carrying a weapon.

Kansas City Police say officers were called to the home in the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor found bullet holes in their home.

Officers tried to make contact with the resident of the home where the shots originated, but he didn’t respond. Several attempts to negotiate failed.

During the standoff, officers heard gunshots from inside the home.

The man exited the home shortly after 4 p.m. carrying a weapon, and officers shot and killed him.

The officers involved in the shooting will be on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.