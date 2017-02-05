Puppies pick the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Can these puppies predict the winner of Super Bowl LI? We placed two bowls of food in front of our furry friends. They finished the Patriot’s dish first. Whatever team you`re rooting for, we can all agree that these furry athletes are definitely the Most Valuable Puppies! But they`re not looking for a trophy, just adoption into their new forever families.

For more information or to check out the adoptable pets available from the Humane Society of Missouri, visit www.hsmo.org or come in to one of their three locations in St. Louis City, Maryland Heights or Chesterfield.