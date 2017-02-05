Rich Gould sings his Super Bowl 51 tune, ‘Happy Super Bowl’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - KPLR Sports Director got into the spirit of Super Sunday with a song. He wrote and performed this silly tune called, "Have a happy, happy, happy Super Bowl." It is set to the tune of Adam Sandler's classic "Happy Hanukkah" song from Saturday Night LIVE.
