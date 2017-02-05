St. Louis Vietnam veteran shoots robbers; killing one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VENICE, IL (KTVI) - An attempted armed robbery turned deadly when the victim pulled out a gun and fired. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 70-year-old Vietnam vet from Saint Louis was dropping off his friend in Venice, Illinois on Thursday when the two robbers pulled up to their car with a gun and demanded money. The man pulled out his own gun and fired, killing one suspect and injuring the other.

Billy Dickerson, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. Perry Richardson, 23, was taken to the hospital and then later charged with first degree murder.

Under Illinois law, someone committing a forcible felony can be held legally accountable for a death that occurs while the felony is being committed.