The new Mr. Clean is black & sweeping ladies off their feet!

ATLANTA – Mr. Clean just got a melanin makeover. He’s now bald, buff and black!

Meet Mike Jackson from the ATL — the winner of #TheNextMrClean contest.

Along with winning $20,000, Mike also gets a lifetime supply of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, he stars in the 2017 Mr. Clean calendar, and will appear in person at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

But you’ll see O.G. Mr. Clean at the Super Bowl ad that’s giving “50 Shades of Grey” a run for its money.

His Twitter reaction says it all…

That look when you realize your mom will see your sexy Super Bowl ad. Watch here: https://t.co/QXv6W5tN2Z #SB51 #MrClean pic.twitter.com/RrasV8sajT — Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) January 27, 2017

Yeah, this definitely is NOT the Mr. Clean we remember from back in the day.