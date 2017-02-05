ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – If you’re planning on having a few drinks during the big game but need to make it into work Monday, you might be thinking about the effect alcohol could have on how you feel Monday. But, did you know that the disruption in your regular sleep pattern is a big part of why you feel so terrible the next day? Staying up late, even without alcohol, can give you the next morning misery that we associate with drinking.

Tips to help make the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday great:

Before you head out… getting your bedroom ready for your return. Close the curtains, make the bed, bump the thermostat down a degree…sleeping cooler helps your body reach and stay in the deeper stages of sleep.

Product recommendation: A cool sleeping pillow is a must! You can also get cool sleeping mattress protectors and sheet sets, that improve the quality of your sleep.

During the game – By kickoff you`ll want to have left the caffeinated beverages behind, and remember to hydrate! Eating a well-rounded meal high in protein will help your body process alcohol. But by halftime it`s a good idea to wind down your alcohol intake, so be sure to pace yourself and grab a water.

After the game and the morning after: