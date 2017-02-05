Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, February 4, 2017 is Parkway North kicker Jack Faron. The talented kicker played most of this past football season with a knee injury, but was one of the top high school place kickers in the area. Faron was one of many local high school athletes to sign a National Letter of Intent to play college sports. Faron will realize his dream next fall when he plays football at the Air Force Academy.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has Faron's story.