What time is Super Bowl halftime show with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature hundreds — yes, hundreds — of lit-up drones, a source with knowledge of the show’s production told CNNMoney.

The source said the inclusion of unmanned aerial vehicles required clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, which has placed a ban on drones at or near the stadium.

Earlier this week, the FAA declared a 34.5-mile radius around Houston’s NRG Stadium a “no drone zone” on game day.

But not for Gaga, who will perform under and amid the hundreds of lit-up drones on Sunday.

It will be the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has incorporated drones.

By Dylan Byers, CNN

How to Watch

Who: Lady Gaga, with a brief clip from Tony Bennett

When: Halftime of Super Bowl LI, around 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: Fox Sports Go