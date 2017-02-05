Win Billy Joel Tickets EVERY DAY this week!

FOX 2 has your chance to win your way into tickets to see legendary musician Billy Joel when he performs his first ever solo stadium appearance in St. Louis at Busch Stadium Thursday, September 21st! Earn a bonus chance to win when you share your favorite Billy Joel song using the hashtag #BillyAtBusch

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

Tickets will be available at www.cardinals.com/billyjoel. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, February 6, at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, February 9, at 10:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m on February 10.Tickets On Sale to the public Friday, February 10 at 10:00AM at www.cardinals.com/billyjoel