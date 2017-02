Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, CA (KTVI) - Exactly one year to the day it was deja vu for NFL fans. On January 12, 2017 the San Diego Chargers announced they were moving to Los Angeles. Just as the Rams did on January 12, 2016.

FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne goes to San Diego to talk with local officials and members of the sports community. The emotions of the Chargers fan base described as "enraged". The process for leaving an NFL city behind very similar to these two cities.