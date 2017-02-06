Alongside live art demonstration, Founder and CEO of ‘The Finesse Center’ promotes art gallery founded in her brother’s memory

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) Kayla Thompson is the Founder and the CEO of The Finesse Center. It is an Art gallery in memory of her late brother, Tyrell Thompson, who was also known as “Rell Finesse”. The young man was shot and killed in the Central West End in June of 2016.

Tyrell is remembered as a great friend and a well accomplished artist whose home was also a sanctuary for other artists who were his friends from both the St. Louis and Chicago area.

People would often meet at his loft to network and collaborate with one another. Oftentimes, the work of these photographers, digital artists, and painters, would contribute to Tyrell’s grand wall in his home displaying some of his own most prized work.

Kayla brought along artist and friend of the Thompson family, Maxine Dumaine, to do a live art demonstration for the 9AM Morning Show,as well.