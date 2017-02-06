Before planning marriage, discussing finances is ideal, according to First Bank Executive Vice President

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Going into a marriage with a financial plan is in your’s and your spouse’s best interest. While people often plan for marriage and the wedding itself, not many have a conversation about their finances with one another, beforehand.

Gene Todd, the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of First Bank, informs us how preparing a budget, discussing insurance options and how income will be saved and spent, is ideal and may be the result of having longer lasting, more successful marriage.