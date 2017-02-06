× Blues former head coach thanks players, staff, and fans in statement

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It has been one week since the St. Louis Blues parted with ways with former head coach, Ken Hitchcock. After a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on January 31, 2017, Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong fired Hitchcock after six seasons. Mike Yeo, who was hired during the off season as the Blues “head coach in waiting,” immediately assumed the role of head coach.

Hitchcock has not made spoken to the media since the firing. But Monday, he released a statement to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

He calls his time in St. Louis “some of the best years of my career.” He thanks the team’s ownership, management, fellow coaches, and medical staff and wishes good luck to current coach Yeo.

Of the players, Hitchcock says, “I was very fortunate to coach many wonderful players during my tenure and I truly appreciate your dedication over the years as we tried to make our goal a reality.”

He goes on to thank the fans, saying, “I have received countless notes of appreciation over the last few days and it truly means the world to me. St. Louis is an amazing sports town with some of the most knowledgeable fans in the world.”

