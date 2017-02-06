Contact 2 scores $8,300 resolution for St. Charles County woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - In 2014, Babs Hampton and her husband planned a pair of remodeling projects for their home.

They found the supplies they wanted for two bathroom projects at Tallman Company, a St. Louis-area plumbing supplier specializing in kitchen and bathroom work.

But as time passed away, sadly, so did Babs’ husband. With one bathroom finished, work on the second stalled. Tallman held onto a little more than $8,300 worth of supplies the Hamptons paid for.

In the fall of 2016, Babs was ready to finish the project, so she headed to the store. An employee told her she didn't have the paperwork she needed, so she left with plans to return the following week.

“I go in the following Monday and there’s a sign on the door saying, ‘this location closed’ on 9/21. I was leaving message after message daily after message. ‘Please call me I want to talk to you,’” Hampton said.

When her calls weren’t returned, she reached out to Contact 2. Our volunteers took on Babs’ problem.

“And I think they responded to his calls because they didn’t respond to mine,” she said.

It didn’t take long for Tallman to send Hampton a check for a little more than $8,300. Just like that, the case was closed.

“I learned maybe God doesn’t want everyone to have a butt-warmer toilet. Maybe God just wants you to have what you need?” Hampton said.

What Babs needed was a resolution and Contact 2 was happy to help.

“Thank you. I really appreciate it. Thank you for all you did,” she said.

Babs has since paid it forward in a very generous fashion by making a $100 donation to Fox 2 & KPLR 11's Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. She also baked some delicious cupcakes for our Contact 2 volunteers.

If you think you'd like to help your community as a Contact 2 volunteer, we'd like to hear from you.

Send us an email to volunteer@tvstl.com.