Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for TUESDAY…February 7, 2017

Active weather times still in play…windy and warm for Tuesday…scattered showers and storms in the morning…especially from STL and points south and east. Gusty winds all day long…winds swing to the west and in time the north at night…allowing another shot of non-extreme cold air to kick in Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday into Friday morning…then Warming up again Friday afternoon and the upcoming weekend. There will be some rain showers around over the weekend….strap in for a wild temperature ride this week.