ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– According to the IRS, more than 780,000 tax returns were fraudulent in 2016. Protecting your personal information this tax season is imperative to keep from being the victim of identity theft.

Travis Freeman of Four Seasons Financial Education gives us information on how to recognize an IRS scam, and gives us helpful tips such as paying for online encryption tools and refraining from carrying your social security card with you.