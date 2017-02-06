Driver suffering from a medical condition crashes into war memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINKNEYVILLE, IL (KTVI) - A driver suffering a medical condition crashed into a war memorial outside the Perry County Courthouse in Pinkneyville, IL Friday night, according to the Perry County Sheriff.

It’s not known how long it will take to repair the damage or how much of the repairs will be covered by insurance.

The memorial is a tribute to those from Perry County who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Military veteran Mike Brand said, “It’s the centerpiece of our Veterans Day service here in the county.”

Steve Greer was driving by the courthouse shortly after the accident occurred.

“It would be very nice to get this memorial back because there’s a lot of men and women in the military who died for our country and you know it would be nice to have that monument back in their honor.”

Sheriff Steve Bareis is an Army National Guard members and said, “I will do everything in my power to see the complete restoration and rededication of the Veteran’s Memorial at the Perry County Courthouse.”