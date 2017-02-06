Executive Director of NCADA talks about eye-opening Super Bowl ad

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–While other companies may aim to have the funniest Super Bowl ad, The National Council of Alcohol and Drug Abuse took advantage of the opportunity to spread an important message to the masses by airing a shocking, yet eye-opening commercial. The ad was depicting the devastating impact and the likelihood of teens overdosing on prescription drugs–which, according to this commercial, is higher than their chances of dying from texting and driving. Howard Wiessmann, the Executive Director of NCADA says the response to the commercial has been unanimously positive, however, he still encourages anyone who has or knows anyone with a drug addiction problem to contact them for help.