Family of missing man found dead in Shrewsbury says young life tragically cut short

SHREWSBURY, MO (KTVI) - 25-year-old Adam Dutton has been identified as the man found in the ravine near Deer Creek in Shrewsbury. He was reported missing in early January.

"It was something that kept us on the right path of being sober and being straight" said Dutton's brother Julian Broski. "When you're on a motorcycle, you're mind is free, you have control of your life and you are one with yourself" he said.

Broski says he encouraged Dutton in November to move from Kansas City to St. Louis to live with him while he got his life back on track.

"He went from a bad situation and he changed everything" said Broski. "His aspect of life and what it could have been and what it is now. He was ready to get right. And to become the man that he really is" Broski said.

Dutton was reported missing in January after he was separated from a group of friends during a motorcycle ride. His body and his motorcycle were found near the Deer Creek in Shrewsbury Saturday night. No word on how long Dutton had been there.

"No it didn't end like we wanted it to end but I guess it was his time to go" said Broski. "Even though he called me his hero, he showed me how to take care of my responsibilities. He had such a good heart" he said.