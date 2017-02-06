× Gov. Greitens signs bill making Missouri 28th right-to-work state

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI)-Governor Eric Greitens signed a bill Monday making Missouri the 28th right-to- work state. “This is about more jobs – Missourians are ready to work, and now our state is open for business,” the governor wrote in a tweet.

Throughout his campaign, Greitens voiced his support for right-to-work. He promised to sign the bill should it land on his desk. The Missouri House gave final approval of the bill on February 2nd.

Greitens and other supporters say it will bring business and jobs to the state. Opponents say it aims to weaken unions and could lead to lower wages.

Seven of the eight states that surround Missouri already have right-to-work laws, including Kentucky where it passed last month. New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a similar proposal.

Missouri’s new law will take effect on August 28th. It exempts contracts in place before then until they expire or are reopened.