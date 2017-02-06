Gov. Greitens to sign right-to-work law Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will sign a bill today making Missouri the 28th right-to-work state. The Missouri House gave final approval to the bill last week.

A right-to-work law will bar union membership as a condition of employment. It also bans mandatory union fees as a condition of employment.

Greitens will hold two ceremonial signings, in Springfield and Poplar Bluff. A final signing event will take place at the state capitol this evening.

The law will take effect on August 28th.