ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–The Groundbreaking of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House took place today.

FOX 2’s Lisa Hart was on the scene at the 2016 St. Jude Dream Home in Cottleville, Missouri, alongside several volunteer contractors and St. Jude representatives, who did the honors of breaking the ground for the house that will be valued at $480,000.

This is the 8th annual St. Jude Giveaway. The house will be complete with a five car garage, including a basketball court.