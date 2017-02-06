Historic records of Illinois minister, journalist recovered

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield has acquired historic documents related to Elijah P. Lovejoy after they were almost destroyed.

The Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2kejm3m ) reports that Lovejoy was a Presbyterian minister and journalist who was murdered by a pro-slavery mob in 1837 while defending his press.

Madison County circuit clerk Mark Von Nida found the court records of Lovejoy’s estate probate in 2015 after he happened to save an old book of records slated for destruction.

Von Nida contacted the state archives inquiring where to send the documents.

Ian Hunt, chief of acquisitions at the Lincoln Library, took possession of the documents last month. He says a document like that is the greatest find a historian can make.

Preservationists will clean up the documents and determine the best way to preserve them.