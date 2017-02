Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – There is a lot of police activity at Highway 94 and Blasé Station Road Monday night. St. Charles County Police have been on the scene of a burning pile since 5 pm.

Sources are telling Fox2 that the remains of a male were discovered in a burning pile of debris.

A spokesperson for the department told Fox 2 more information will be available Tuesday.