Man arraigned on murder charge in jogger’s death

NEW YORK (AP) _ A 20-year-old man has been arraigned on murder charges in the strangulation death of a New York City woman out on a run last summer.

Chanel Lewis, of Brooklyn, is being held without bail after his arraignment Sunday in the death of Karina Vetrano.

The 30-year-old woman had gone running near her Queens home on Aug. 2 when she was attacked and strangled. Her father found her badly beaten body in a secluded marsh.

Police arrested Lewis on Saturday and said DNA evidence led investigators to him. The DNA profile of the attacker came from genetic material found under Vetrano’s fingernails and on her phone and neck.

Prosecutors say Lewis has admitted to the fatal attack.

Efforts to contact Lewis’ Legal Aid attorneys weren’t immediately successful.