Man plunges to his death at Barnes-Jewish Hospital medical building

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A man visiting the Barnes-Jewish Hospital complex either fell or jumped to his death Monday morning, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police and a hospital spokesperson, the incident happened around 11 a.m. inside the atrium at the Center for Advanced Medicine. The building contains the Siteman Cancer Center.

The man, whose name has not been released, landed on the bottom floor near the coffee shop. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.