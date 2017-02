Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in Soulard. A man in his 30s and a woman in her late 20s were shot multiple times around 12:45 a.m. on 7th Street at Sidney.

A vintage red convertible at that location had several bullet holes and shell casings were found at the scene.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

There is no word on suspects or a motive.