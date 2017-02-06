Not your Typical Bouquet: Celebrating Life Cake Boutique has Valentine’s Day sweets, pretty enough to eat

ST. LOUIS, MO(KTVI)–The owner of Celebrating Life Cake Boutique, Sue Thrasher, shows off her beautiful Valentine’s Day Favorites. A hot trend right now is cupcake bouquets and they are currently the only bakery in the area making these.

Cupcake bouquets are the perfect treat that looks just as good as it tastes. This serves as a great Valentine’s Day gift for anyone you love. In order to insure that everyone can enjoy these pretty sweets, the cupcakes can even be made gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free.

Located in Town & Country, Missouri, customers still have time to place their Valentine’s Day orders with Celebrating Life Cake Boutique for pick-up or delivery. For more information or to place orders, call 636-458-7727 or visit their website at celebratinglifecakes.com