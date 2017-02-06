× Patriots Win 1st Ever Overtime Super Bowl, 34-28 over Falcons

In the first ever Super Bowl to go to overtime, the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 on Sunday night in Houston, Texas.

The Falcons had built a commanding 28-3 lead, only to see the Patriots score 31 unanswered points and stage the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 466 yards and two touchdowns. Patriots running back James White ran for two scores and caught one touchdown pass from Brady. Former St. Louis Ram Danny Amendola also caught a touchdown pass in the win.

It’s the fifth Super Bowl Championship for New England, fifth for head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, who also won his fourth Super Bowl MVP in the game.